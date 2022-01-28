Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

58,684 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

  1. 8172280
  2. 8172280
  3. 8172280
  4. 8172280
  5. 8172280
  6. 8172280
  7. 8172280
  8. 8172280
  9. 8172280
  10. 8172280
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8172280
  • Stock #: UC4260D0
  • VIN: JA4AT3AAXLZ608915

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $205/96Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $199.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $50.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 59,158 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 18,836 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 23,032 KM
$68,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

Call Dealer

807-346-XXXX

(click to show)

807-346-8733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory