2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

21,078 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

21,078KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6708845
  Stock #: UC4109'D0'
  VIN: JA4AZ2A36LZ611739

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC4109'D0'
  Mileage 21,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $187 @ 96-Months, @ 6.99%. Sale Price includes $250.00 Administration Fee, $40.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction. *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details... *** Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.....................

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
tinted windows
Tilt Wheel
4x4
Rear Defost
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

