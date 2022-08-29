Menu
2020 Nissan NV200

89,000 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2020 Nissan NV200

2020 Nissan NV200

SV

2020 Nissan NV200

SV

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9078196
  • Stock #: 700891
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN3LK700891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

If you have been in the market for a small panel van for work then you should check out this one . Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport and ask them about this 2020 Nissan NV-200 Panel Van . They OPEN on Saturday,s to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

