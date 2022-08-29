$25,990+ tax & licensing
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2020 Nissan NV200
2020 Nissan NV200
SV
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9078196
- Stock #: 700891
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN3LK700891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
If you have been in the market for a small panel van for work then you should check out this one . Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport and ask them about this 2020 Nissan NV-200 Panel Van . They OPEN on Saturday,s to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2