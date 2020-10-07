Menu
2020 RAM 1500

40,357 KM

Details Description Features

$46,998

+ tax & licensing
$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

40,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6083037
  • Stock #: UC4059'DO'
  • VIN: 1C6SRFMTXLN125172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $296 / 96 Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $249.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $55.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Bucket Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Tilt Wheel
4x4
Rear Defost
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

