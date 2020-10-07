Menu
2020 RAM 1500

48,230 KM

$46,998

+ tax & licensing
$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$46,998

+ taxes & licensing

48,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6143265
  • Stock #: UC4060DO
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFTXLN113097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Bi-Weekly Payment of $296 @ 96-Months, @ 6.99%. This unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... Bi-Weekly Payment of $296/96Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $249.00 Administration Fee, $55.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. Used vehicle prices and payments include $199.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $50.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
8 speed automatic

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

