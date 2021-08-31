Menu
2020 Toyota RAV4

29,500 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
LE

LE

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

29,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: T230
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFVXLC121567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at their airport location has this highly rated Toyota Rav-4  LE   All Wheel Drive with very low kms and lots of Toyota Canada Warranty remaining. Call them at 807-577-1234 to arrange a test drive  and then make your best deal . * Former Daily Rental

Vehicle Features

LE ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

