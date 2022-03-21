$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2021 Buick Encore
2021 Buick Encore
AWD 4dr Preferred
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
42,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8758919
- Stock #: 1170
- VIN: KL4CJESB6MB311930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,500 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2021 Buick Encore All Wheel Drive for sale . Call their Sales Department and ask them for all the details . * Former Daily Rental
Vehicle Features
Preferred Option Group
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2