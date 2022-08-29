$33,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9191377
- Stock #: 1103
- VIN: 2GNAXUEV5M6155207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
If you are looking for an All Wheel Drive with low kms and for safety call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 . They have this 2021 Chevy Equinox loaded with features for sale . They OPEN for you on Saturday's to serve you better.
Vehicle Features
True North Blackout Edition
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2