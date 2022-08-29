2021 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,790 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9201649

9201649 Stock #: 1511

1511 VIN: 1G1ZG5ST6MF049755

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 1511

Mileage 40,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages RS Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.