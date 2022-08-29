$26,790+ tax & licensing
$26,790
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn RS
Location
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
40,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9201649
- Stock #: 1511
- VIN: 1G1ZG5ST6MF049755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Check out this one at Spadoni Sales and Lwasing at Thunder Bay Airport . A 2021 Chevy Malibu " RS " . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive . They are OPEN Saturdays to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
RS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
