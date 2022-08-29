Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn RS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn RS

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,790

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9201649
  • Stock #: 1511
  • VIN: 1G1ZG5ST6MF049755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1511
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Check out this one at Spadoni Sales and Lwasing at Thunder Bay Airport . A 2021 Chevy Malibu " RS " . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive . They are OPEN  Saturdays to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

RS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2021 Chevrolet Equin...
 35,000 KM
$32,790 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Equin...
 45,000 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SE ...
 22,000 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory