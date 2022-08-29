$48,990+ tax & licensing
807-577-1234
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,990
- Listing ID: 9282706
- Stock #: 1118
- VIN: 1GCUYDETXMZ257463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,800 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
A 2021 Chevy Duramax 3.0 ltr diesel 4x4 Crew Cab is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and ask for the Sales Department and they can share all the details with you. And they are OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
