2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

57,800 KM

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9282706
  • Stock #: 1118
  • VIN: 1GCUYDETXMZ257463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,800 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

A 2021 Chevy Duramax 3.0 ltr diesel 4x4 Crew Cab is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and ask for the Sales Department and they can share all the details with you. And they are OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Duramax Diesel
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

