Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1699114890
  2. 1699114892
  3. 1699114893
  4. 1699115247
  5. 1699115247
  6. 1699115247
  7. 1699114900
  8. 1699115247
  9. 1699115247
  10. 1699114905
  11. 1699115247
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10630941
  • Stock #: 1068
  • VIN: 1GC4YNE76MF163770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1068
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is a 2021 Chevy Long Box that is for sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department for all the details . They are OPEN  Saturday's  so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Z71

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2020 GMC Terrain AWD...
 59,000 KM
$31,790 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Sentra SV
 33,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Tou...
 40,000 KM
$34,590 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory