$45,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew Cab 172" LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10630941
- Stock #: 1068
- VIN: 1GC4YNE76MF163770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1068
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Here is a 2021 Chevy Long Box that is for sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department for all the details . They are OPEN Saturday's so they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Packages
Z71
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2