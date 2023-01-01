Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport just got this very low km 2021 Chevy Silverado Long Box  6.6ltr Duramax Diesel for sale. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and be the first one to check it out . This Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better.</strong></p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Work Truck

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1701098886
  2. 1701098888
  3. 1701098889
  4. 1701099112
  5. 1701099112
  6. 1701099112
  7. 1701099112
  8. 1701099112
  9. 1701099113
  10. 1701099112
  11. 1701099112
  12. 1701099113
  13. 1701099113
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC1YLEY3MF178548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1019
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport just got this very low km 2021 Chevy Silverado Long Box  6.6ltr Duramax Diesel for sale. Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and be the first one to check it out . This Saturday they are OPEN so that they can serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Z-71

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 38,500 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LT 25,500 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic EX for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Honda Civic EX 30,000 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500