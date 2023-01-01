$53,590+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
4WD Crew Cab 172" LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1066A
- Mileage 72,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Are looking for a long box 2500 ? If you are call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 . They will give you all the details on this 2021 2500 Crew Cab . They are OPEN this Saturday to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
