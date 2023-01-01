Menu
<p><strong>Are looking for a long box 2500 ? If you are call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 . They will give you all the details on this  2021   2500 Crew Cab . They are OPEN this Saturday to serve you better .</strong></p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

72,000 KM

Details

$53,590

+ tax & licensing
4WD Crew Cab 172" LT

4WD Crew Cab 172" LT

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,590

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YNE78MF163785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1066A
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Are looking for a long box 2500 ? If you are call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 . They will give you all the details on this  2021   2500 Crew Cab . They are OPEN this Saturday to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Z-71

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

$53,590

+ taxes & licensing

