2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

101,000 KM

Details Features

$64,490

+ tax & licensing
$64,490

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,490

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9571009
  Stock #: 1061
  VIN: 1GC4YNE70MF159911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1061
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

