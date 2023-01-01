$63,990+ tax & licensing
$63,990
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LT
Location
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,990
+ taxes & licensing
66,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 1066
- VIN: 1GC4YNE78MF163785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
