Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

66,000 KM

Details Features

$63,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$63,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1676057954
  2. 1676057954
  3. 1676057954
  4. 1676057954
  5. 1676057954
  6. 1676057954
  7. 1676057953
  8. 1676057954
  9. 1676057954
  10. 1676057953
  11. 1676058259
  12. 1676058300
  13. 1676057954
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9605710
  • Stock #: 1066
  • VIN: 1GC4YNE78MF163785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 66,000 KM
$63,990 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Expre...
 133,000 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Canyon Elev...
 17,000 KM
$41,790 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory