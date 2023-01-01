Menu
2021 Chevrolet Suburban

37,000 KM

$73,990

+ tax & licensing
LT

LT

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585103
  • Stock #: 280674
  • VIN: 1GNSKCKD7MR280674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a low km nicely equipped 7 passenger 2021 Chevy Suburban LT that is in excellent condition and ready to go . Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 and ask for the Sales Department and let's make a deal .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

