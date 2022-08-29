$26,790+ tax & licensing
807-577-1234
2021 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,790
- Listing ID: 9091801
- Stock #: 1002
- VIN: KL7CJPSB9MB309720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 and ask their Sales Department about this low km 2021 " All Wheel Drive" Chevy Trax . With Chevy warranty still in effect and low kms this one will not last long and remember that they are OPEN on Saturday's so that they can serve you better .
