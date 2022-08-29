2021 Chevrolet Trax

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,790 + taxes & licensing
30,500 KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9091801

9091801 Stock #: 1002

1002 VIN: KL7CJPSB9MB309720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 30,500 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Midnight Edition Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

