Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Coming soon to Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is this immaculate 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum series just off lease . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask for the details . This Saturday they are OPENING so that they can serve you better .</strong></p>

2021 Ford Expedition

78,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum 4x4

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1717862605
  2. 1717862605
  3. 1717862605
  4. 1717862605
  5. 1717862424
  6. 1717862605
  7. 1717862605
  8. 1717862605
  9. 1717862605
  10. 1717862606
  11. 1717862605
  12. 1717862605
  13. 1717862605
  14. 1717862605
  15. 1717862605
  16. 1717862605
  17. 1717862605
  18. 1717862450
  19. 1717862452
  20. 1717862453
  21. 1717862456
  22. 1717862606
  23. 1717862605
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMJU1MT2MEA28034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A28034
  • Mileage 78,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon to Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is this immaculate 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum series just off lease . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask for the details . This Saturday they are OPENING so that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2022 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4dr Premium Luxury for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 Cadillac XT5 AWD 4dr Premium Luxury 14,500 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr RS for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2020 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr RS 45,300 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4dr Premier for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4dr Premier 152,000 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Expedition