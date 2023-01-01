$44,790+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,790
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2021 Ford Explorer
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,790
+ taxes & licensing
42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10339461
- Stock #: F159
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH2MGA53275
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F159
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Call 807-577-1234 that's Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport and get all the details on this low km 2021 Ford 7 passenger Explorer XLT . They OPEN on Saturday's so they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2