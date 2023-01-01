Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,790

+ tax & licensing
$44,790

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,790

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10339461
  • Stock #: F159
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH2MGA53275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Call 807-577-1234 that's Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport and get all the details on this low km 2021 Ford 7 passenger Explorer XLT . They OPEN on Saturday's so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

