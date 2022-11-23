Menu
2021 Ford Ranger

49,981 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,981KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440268
  • Stock #: F134
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH3MLD55085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,981 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Check out this great opportunity to purchase a 2021 Ford Ranger XLT  Supercrew  FX-4  four wheel drive. It is loaded with features too many to list. So call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department will share all the information with you . Remember that Spadoni Sales and Leasing they are OPEN  so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

FX-4
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

