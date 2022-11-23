$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9440268
- Stock #: F134
- VIN: 1FTER4FH3MLD55085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,981 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Check out this great opportunity to purchase a 2021 Ford Ranger XLT Supercrew FX-4 four wheel drive. It is loaded with features too many to list. So call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department will share all the information with you . Remember that Spadoni Sales and Leasing they are OPEN so they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
