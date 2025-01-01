$49,567+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
807-343-2277
$49,567
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,455KM
VIN 1GTU9DED1MZ311979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 74,455 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Integrated Tailgate Step
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dominion Motors
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 74,455 KM $49,567 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 127,797 KM $45,067 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma Other 65,744 KM $48,567 + tax & lic
Email Dominion Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
807-343-XXXX(click to show)
$49,567
+ taxes & licensing
Dominion Motors
807-343-2277
2021 GMC Sierra 1500