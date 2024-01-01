$64,567+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE
Location
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
807-343-2277
$64,567
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,119KM
VIN 1GT49MEY1MF227150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 56,119 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
2021 GMC Sierra 2500