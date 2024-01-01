Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

56,119 KM

Details Features

$64,567

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Watch This Vehicle
11928650

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Location

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9

807-343-2277

Contact Seller

$64,567

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,119KM
VIN 1GT49MEY1MF227150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dominion Motors

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 60,940 KM $65,567 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 45,486 KM $56,567 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 56,119 KM $64,567 + tax & lic

Email Dominion Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dominion Motors

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-343-XXXX

(click to show)

807-343-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,567

+ taxes & licensing

Dominion Motors

807-343-2277

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 2500