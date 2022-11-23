Menu
2021 GMC Terrain

41,700 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

41,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9374305
  • Stock #: 1036
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV4ML317973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,700 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Drive with confidence this winter with this All Wheel Drive 2021 GMC  Terrain SLE " ELEVATION EDITION" for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234  and get all the details and arrange your test drive . They are OPEN on Saturday's  so that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Elevation Edition
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

