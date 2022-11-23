$32,900+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9374305
- Stock #: 1036
- VIN: 3GKALTEV4ML317973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,700 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Drive with confidence this winter with this All Wheel Drive 2021 GMC Terrain SLE " ELEVATION EDITION" for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and get all the details and arrange your test drive . They are OPEN on Saturday's so that they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
