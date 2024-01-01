Menu
2021 Kia Rio

88,606 KM

Details Features

$19,318

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Rio

LX+

11917349

2021 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9

807-343-2277

$19,318

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,606KM
VIN 3KPA25AD8ME373670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 88,606 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dominion Motors

Dominion Motors

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Kia Rio