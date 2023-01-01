Menu
2021 Kia Soul

92,264 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

807-346-8733

2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

EX IVT

2021 Kia Soul

EX IVT

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

807-346-8733

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10542930
  Stock #: UC4684'D'
  VIN: KNDJ33AU2M7141213

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC4684'D'
  • Mileage 92,264 KM

Bi-Weekly Payment of $182 / 96 Months @ 6.99%, this unit comes with our LIFETIME WARRANTY. Sale Price includes $315.00 Administration Fee, $65.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra. Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction... *** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles.

Fog Lights

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Heated Seats

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Bluetooth

Tilt Wheel
Rear Defost
CVT

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore

819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4

