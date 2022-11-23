2021 Mitsubishi RVR ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 3 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9381826

9381826 Stock #: UC4487'DO'

UC4487'DO' VIN: JA4AJVAW4MU605729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,373 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Additional Features Tilt Wheel 4x4 Hill Ascent Control CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.