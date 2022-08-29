Menu
2021 Nissan Sentra

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2021 Nissan Sentra

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9074716
  • Stock #: N047
  • VIN: 3N1AB8CV2MY236281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and ask the Sales Department to arrange a test drive for you on this nice looking 2021 Nissan Sentra . They OPEN on Saturdays so that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Automatic
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

