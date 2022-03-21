$CALL+ tax & licensing
Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore
807-346-8733
2021 RAM 1500
2021 RAM 1500
Classic SLT Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
Thunder Bay Used Car Superstore
819 Fort William Rd, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 3A4
5,331KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8810228
- Stock #: UC4385
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8MS587917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,331 KM
Vehicle Description
Sale Price includes $250.00 Administration Fee, $40.00 Car Proof Fee and $10.00 OMVIC Fee. HST and Licensing are extra.
Includes: LIFETIME WARRANTY with NO Deductible, NO Time Limit, NO Kilometer Restriction...
*** Lifetime warranty is a limited power train warranty for as long as the purchaser continues to use the vehicle and it remains on the road, with no time or mileage limit. Excluding diesel engines and vehicles without balance of factory warranty. Purchaser must maintain the vehicle to manufacturer's requirements. Claims are limited to value of vehicle, on selected vehicles. See dealer for details. ***
Used vehicle prices and payments include $250.00 admin fee, $10.00 OMVIC FEE AND $40.00 carproof fee. Example: $10,000 financed over 60/72/84 months: Interest @ 5.74% bi-weekly payments are $88.67/$75.95/$66.85. Cost of borrowing $1,527.10/$1,845.08/$2,166.70 for a total obligation of $11,527.10/$11,845.08/$12,166.70 respectively. On approved credit through Used Car Superstore. See dealer for full details. Vehicles may not be exactly as shown. Vehicle pictures are for representation purposes only. See Dealer for Details.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
