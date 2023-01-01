$23,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9460498
- Stock #: T238
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE8MP146839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
It's a Toyota Corolla 2021 LE automatic and it is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at The Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they can answer all your questions . They are OPEN this Saturday so that they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
