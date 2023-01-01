Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9460498
  Stock #: T238
  VIN: 5YFBPMBE8MP146839

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # T238
  Mileage 0 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

It's a Toyota Corolla 2021 LE automatic and it is for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at The Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they can answer all your questions . They are  OPEN  this Saturday so that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Automatic
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

