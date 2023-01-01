$32,990+ tax & licensing
807-577-1234
2022 Buick Encore
AWD 4dr Preferred
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,990
- Listing ID: 10200528
- Stock #: 2113
- VIN: KL4MMCSL2NB107961
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Here is a great opportunity at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . A 2022 Buick Encore GX All Wheel Drive with under 18,000kms and lots of factory warranty remaining. Call them at 807-5771234 and arrange your test drive. They are OPEN on Saturday's so they can serve you better.
