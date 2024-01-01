Menu
<p><strong>Affordable luxury can be your with this low km 2022 Cadillac XT5  Premium Luxury Edition . This Cadillac is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive today . On Saturday they are OPENING  so they can serve you better. </strong></p><p><strong>  </strong></p><p><strong>Please note that if you are wanting to see and test drive this Cadillac please arrange a time and day as this is our Dealer General Managers   Demo and it is not at the Dealership at all times . Thank-you</strong></p>

2022 Cadillac XT5

14,500 KM

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT5

AWD 4dr Premium Luxury

2022 Cadillac XT5

AWD 4dr Premium Luxury

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYKNDR43NZ160569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z001
  • Mileage 14,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Affordable luxury can be your with this low km 2022 Cadillac XT5  Premium Luxury Edition . This Cadillac is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive today . On Saturday they are OPENING  so they can serve you better. 

 

"Please note that if you are wanting to see and test drive this Cadillac please arrange a time and day as this is our Dealer General Manager's   Demo and it is not at the Dealership at all times . Thank-you"

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Cadillac XT5