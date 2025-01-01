Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this great looking 2022 Chevy Trail Boss  Crew Cab for sale . For all the details call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive today . On Saturday their Sales Staff are going to be there to serve you better.</strong></p>

2022 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
12452281

2022 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT Trail Boss

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1745597493
  2. 1745597495
  3. 1745597492
  4. 1745597494
  5. 1745597494
  6. 1745597495
  7. 1745597495
  8. 1745597493
  9. 1745597494
  10. 1745597494
  11. 1745597492
  12. 1745597492
  13. 1745597494
  14. 1745597492
  15. 1745597491
  16. 1745597493
  17. 1745597494
  18. 1745597493
  19. 1745597493
  20. 1745597494
  21. 1745597495
  22. 1745597493
  23. 1745597494
  24. 1745597495
  25. 1745597492
  26. 1745597491
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYFELXNZ182435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this great looking 2022 Chevy Trail Boss  Crew Cab for sale . For all the details call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive today . On Saturday their Sales Staff are going to be there to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/2LT 120,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet C1500/K1500 4WD Crew Cab 147
2022 Chevrolet C1500/K1500 4WD Crew Cab 147" LT Trail Boss 50,000 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4dr Premier for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD 4dr Premier 110,000 KM $49,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Chevrolet C1500/K1500