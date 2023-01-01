Menu
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10210668
  • Stock #: 2094
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV7N6133369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2094
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental Ce véhicule était auparavant utilisé en location à la journée.

Vehicle Description

Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing and ask about this low km 2022 Chevy Equinox that is loaed with features . Call 807-577-1234 and ask their friendly sales staff to arrange a test drive . Spadoni Sales and Leasing is OPEN on Satuday's so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Sunroof

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

