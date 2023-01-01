$33,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
807-577-1234
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10210668
- Stock #: 2094
- VIN: 2GNAXUEV7N6133369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2094
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing and ask about this low km 2022 Chevy Equinox that is loaed with features . Call 807-577-1234 and ask their friendly sales staff to arrange a test drive . Spadoni Sales and Leasing is OPEN on Satuday's so they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.