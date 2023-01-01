2022 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10210668

10210668 Stock #: 2094

2094 VIN: 2GNAXUEV7N6133369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental Ce véhicule était auparavant utilisé en location à la journée.

Vehicle Features Packages Sunroof Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

