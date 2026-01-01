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<p><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><strong>Former Daily Rental</strong>.<strong> </strong></span><span style=font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-weight: bolder;>Spadoni Sales and Leasing located at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call them at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can answer all of your questions. Open Saturdays till 3:00 pm to serve you better.</span></p>

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

15,500 KM

Details Description Features

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14399692.821587256?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=18818

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEV9NL244324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Former Daily Rental. Spadoni Sales and Leasing located at the Thunder Bay Airport. Call them at 807-577-1234 and the Sales Department can answer all of your questions. Open Saturday's till 3:00 pm to serve you better.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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807-577-XXXX

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807-577-1234

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$26,997

+ taxes & licensing>

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Chevrolet Equinox