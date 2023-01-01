Menu
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

27,999 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9585040
  Stock #: 2069
  VIN: 2GNAXUEV8N6123188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a nicely equipped low km 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD that is for sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department will tell you more about this All Wheel Drive Trax and they can set up your test drive. They OPEN Saturday's to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

