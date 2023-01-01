2022 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $26,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10634706

10634706 Stock #: 2519

2519 VIN: 1G1ZD5ST7NF194362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

