$26,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
2022 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
30,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10634706
- Stock #: 2519
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST7NF194362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2519
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this good looking 2022 low km 2022 Malibu for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details . Don't forget that they OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spadoni Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2