2022 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9899630

9899630 Stock #: 2503

2503 VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4NF109803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

