2022 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
- Listing ID: 9899630
- Stock #: 2503
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4NF109803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
At Spadoni Sales and Leasing at their Thunder Bay Airport location they have this low km 2022 Chevy Malibu for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they can arrange a test drive for you . They OPEN on Saturday's so they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
