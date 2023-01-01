Menu
2022 Chevrolet Malibu

30,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Malibu

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LT

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN LT

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9899630
  • Stock #: 2503
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4NF109803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2503
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

At Spadoni Sales and Leasing at their Thunder Bay Airport location they have this low km 2022 Chevy Malibu for sale . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they can arrange a test drive for you . They OPEN on Saturday's  so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

