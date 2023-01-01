$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Spadoni Leasing
807-577-1234
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 157" LT
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10307298
- Stock #: 2120
- VIN: 3GCPDDEK5NG554108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2022 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive today . They OPEN on Saturday's so that they can serve you better.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Security
Automatic High Beams
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
