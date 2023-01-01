Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4WD Crew Cab 157" LT

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" LT

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10307298
  • Stock #: 2120
  • VIN: 3GCPDDEK5NG554108

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2120
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2022 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive today . They OPEN on Saturday's  so that they can serve you better.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Bluetooth

Automatic High Beams

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

