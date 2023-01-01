Menu
<p><strong>Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2022 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and get all the i</strong></p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

16,000 KM

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPDBEK9NZ542158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2022 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and get all the i

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

