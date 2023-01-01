$49,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
16,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPDBEK9NZ542158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this low km 2022 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and get all the i
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
