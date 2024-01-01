2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
60,785 KM

Details Features

$45,318

+ tax & licensing
LT

11917424

LT

Location

882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9

807-343-2277

Used
60,785KM
VIN 3GCPDDEKXNG556100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,785 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

