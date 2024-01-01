$45,318+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
807-343-2277
$45,318
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,785KM
VIN 3GCPDDEKXNG556100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 60,785 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Dominion Motors
882 Copper Crescent, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6C9
