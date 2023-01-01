Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

42,000 KM

Details Description Features

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Crew Cab

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9802987
  • Stock #: 2017
  • VIN: 1GCPYBEK3NZ116065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 for sale at their Thunder Bay Airport Location . Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can answer all your questions . This Saturday Spadoni Sales and Leasing is OPEN so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Blackout Package

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Power Options

Power Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

