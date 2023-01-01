Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

24,500 KM

Details Description Features

$53,990

+ tax & licensing
$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" Custom

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976253
  • Stock #: 2144
  • VIN: 1GCPDBEK4NZ539958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2144
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and ask for the details on this low km 2022 Chevy Silverado . They are OPEN  this Saturday to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

