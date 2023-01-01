$53,990+ tax & licensing
$53,990
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 157" Custom
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
24,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9976253
- Stock #: 2144
- VIN: 1GCPDBEK4NZ539958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,500 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and ask for the details on this low km 2022 Chevy Silverado . They are OPEN this Saturday to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
