2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9976253

9976253 Stock #: 2144

2144 VIN: 1GCPDBEK4NZ539958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 24,500 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

