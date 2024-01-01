Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Need a 2500 Crew Cab Long Box ? If you do then  call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and ask them about this 2021 low km that just arrived . To serve you better they are OPENING this Saturday .</strong></p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

84,500 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" Custom

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1718909842
  2. 1718909844
  3. 1718909847
  4. 1718909851
  5. 1718909853
  6. 1718909855
  7. 1718909857
  8. 1718909859
  9. 1718909860
  10. 1718909862
  11. 1718909863
  12. 1718909864
  13. 1718909866
  14. 1718909867
  15. 1718909868
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YME70NF278683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Need a 2500 Crew Cab Long Box ? If you do then  call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport 807-577-1234 and ask them about this 2021 low km that just arrived . To serve you better they are OPENING this Saturday .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

Used 2023 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE 31,700 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD 4dr LT for sale in Thunder Bay, ON
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD 4dr LT 12,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135" 42,000 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500