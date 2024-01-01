Menu
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this very low km 2022 Chevy Crew Cab deck truck ready to go to work for you. Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask the Sales Department to give you all the details . This Saturday they are opening to serve you better .

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

11,000 KM

$69,590

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" LTZ

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

4WD Crew Cab 172" LTZ

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GB4YPEYXNF240067

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this very low km 2022 Chevy Crew Cab deck truck ready to go to work for you. Call them at 807-577-1234 and ask the Sales Department to give you all the details . This Saturday they are opening to serve you better .

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

807-577-1234

$69,590

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500