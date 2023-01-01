Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$40,290

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,290

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS 4X4

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1695057168
  2. 1695057170
  3. 1695057172
  4. 1695057173
  5. 1695057175
  6. 1695057177
  7. 1695057587
  8. 1695057587
  9. 1695057587
  10. 1695057587
  11. 1695057587
  12. 1695057587
  13. 1695057587
  14. 1695057587
  15. 1695057587
  16. 1695057587
  17. 1695057587
  18. 1695057587
  19. 1695057588
  20. 1695057587
  21. 1695057202
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,290

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435551
  • Stock #: F163
  • VIN: 3FMCR9C61NRD56290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F163
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this well equipped 2022 Bronco Sport "  OUTER BANKS EDITION " Call them at 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department can answer all of your questions. They OPEN on Saturday so they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

TECH PACKAGE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2022 Ford Bronco Spo...
 35,000 KM
$40,290 + tax & lic
2019 RAM Cargo Van 2...
 211,000 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Kicks SV...
 24,000 KM
$25,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory