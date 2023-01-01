Menu
2022 Ford Escape

35,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Ford Escape

2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10307262
  • Stock #: F157
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H94NUA78589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F157
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport is offering this 2022 Ford Escape for sale . Call 807-577-1234 and ask for all the details . They are OPEN on Saturday tp serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

