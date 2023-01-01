Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Escape

31,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape

2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

  1. 1693062206
  2. 1693062206
  3. 1693062206
  4. 1693062206
  5. 1693062205
  6. 1693062205
  7. 1693062206
  8. 1693062205
  9. 1693062205
  10. 1693062205
  11. 1693062205
  12. 1693062205
  13. 1693062205
  14. 1693062205
  15. 1693062205
  16. 1693062205
  17. 1693062205
  18. 1693062204
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
31,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350258
  • Stock #: F161
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H61NUA96344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F161
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Here is a great deal on a 2022 low km Ford Escape SEL  All Wheel Drive . Call Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport  @ 807-577-1234 and ask for the details .

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Spadoni Leasing

2021 Ford Explorer X...
 42,000 KM
$44,790 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Equin...
 28,000 KM
$32,590 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge Titan...
 40,000 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Spadoni Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Call Dealer

807-577-XXXX

(click to show)

807-577-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory