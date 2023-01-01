Menu
2022 Ford Escape

30,000 KM

Details

$39,490

+ tax & licensing
Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

SEL Hybrid AWD

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

30,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357263
  • Stock #: F154
  • VIN: 1FMCU9CZ1NUA78816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Fantastic fuel economy can be yours with this low km 2022 Ford Escape SEL  "Hybrid" that is for sale right now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive today . They are OPEN on Saturday so that they can serve you better . 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

