2022 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,490 + taxes & licensing
3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10357263

10357263 Stock #: F154

F154 VIN: 1FMCU9CZ1NUA78816

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

