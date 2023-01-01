$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
807-577-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10362156
- Stock #: F162
- VIN: 1FMCU9H65NUA96203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F162
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Bay Airport has this 2022 Ford SEL Escape for sale . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange a test drive. They are OPEN on Saturday to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
