$53,990
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10353918
- Stock #: F167
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP8NFA75887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this low km 2022 Ford XL F-150 FX4 for sale now at their Thunder Bay Airport location . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive . They are OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Packages
FX4
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2