2022 Ford F-150

28,000 KM

Details Description Features

$53,990

+ tax & licensing
$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

2022 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

807-577-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,990

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353918
  • Stock #: F167
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP8NFA75887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Spadoni Sales and Leasing has this low km 2022 Ford  XL   F-150  FX4  for sale now at their Thunder Bay Airport location . Call them at 807-577-1234 and arrange your test drive . They are OPEN on Saturday's to serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Packages

FX4

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

Spadoni Leasing

Spadoni Leasing

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

